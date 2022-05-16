Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 221,329 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

