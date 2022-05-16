Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

AMAT traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $110.11. 341,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,421. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

