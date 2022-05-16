Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 272,930 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,930 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $93.54. 196,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

