Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 96,541 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 96,541 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $72.57. 125,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,645. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

