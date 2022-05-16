Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 130.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.