Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.57

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,163 shares of company stock worth $295,087. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.