FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FDX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.72. 1,300,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

