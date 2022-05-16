FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

