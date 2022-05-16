FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.