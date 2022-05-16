Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.88 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.23 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.79 million, with estimates ranging from $93.06 million to $100.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,295. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

