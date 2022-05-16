First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.43

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

FBMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

