First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 51.0% in April

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $283.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

