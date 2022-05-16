First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 129,401 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 256.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,401 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Performant Financial worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

PFMT opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock worth $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

