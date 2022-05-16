First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 339.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Superior Industries International worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

In other news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $146,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

