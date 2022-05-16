First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

