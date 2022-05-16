First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.