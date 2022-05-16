First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.96 million, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

