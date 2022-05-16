First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of inTEST worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 68.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTT stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

