First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

