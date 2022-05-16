First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 389.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Regis worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regis by 49.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 165.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

RGS opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

