First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,375 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of BW stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

