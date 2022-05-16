First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 102,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $565.06 million, a P/E ratio of 147.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

