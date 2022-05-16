First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Noodles & Company worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 189.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

