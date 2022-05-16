First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

