First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.70. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

