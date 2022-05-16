Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,065. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.