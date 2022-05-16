Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.04. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

