Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) vs. Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head to Head Contrast

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Flowserve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.89 $71.66 million $1.32 48.44 Flowserve $3.54 billion 1.10 $125.95 million $0.74 40.34

Flowserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Flowserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowserve has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enovis and Flowserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowserve 0 2 5 0 2.71

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Flowserve has a consensus target price of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Flowserve’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Enovis.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Flowserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Flowserve 2.74% 8.57% 3.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Flowserve shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flowserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flowserve beats Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation solutions, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment, as well as equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and fluids. The company primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

