Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 297.26% from the company’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

FLNC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,041,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

