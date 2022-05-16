Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,023. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

