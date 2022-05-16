Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $78,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Fortinet stock opened at $280.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $371.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

