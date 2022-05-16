Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

