Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.80 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

