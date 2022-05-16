Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Down 4.1%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 257,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $58,325,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $40,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

