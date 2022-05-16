Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Down 4.1%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 257,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $58,325,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $40,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.