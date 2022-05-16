Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $28.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,497,368,940 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

