Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Cap of $134.76 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $134.76 million and $33.87 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00027874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

