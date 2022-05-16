FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.00

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 322616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.34. The firm has a market cap of £344.12 million and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.