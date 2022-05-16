FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 41.6% in April

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $222,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

