Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 63.1% in April

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

