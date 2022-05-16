Fuse Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.21 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $553,872.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

