Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
