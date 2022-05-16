Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

