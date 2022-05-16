Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.