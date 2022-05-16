GateToken Price Tops $5.40 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $423.01 million and $12.72 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00017955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.62 or 0.99983108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00105579 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,332,486 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

