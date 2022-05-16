GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $28.73. 20,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,236. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

