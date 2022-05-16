Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genfit stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit (Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.