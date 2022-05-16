Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genfit stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
