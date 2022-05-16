Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 3,308,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
