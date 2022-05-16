Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 3,308,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

