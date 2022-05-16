Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
About Genovis AB (publ.) (Get Rating)
Genovis AB (publ.) designs, develops, and sells tools for development of drugs for customers in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company offers FabALACTICA, a cysteine protease that digests human IgG1; FabRICATOR, an enzyme that primarily digests the hinge region of IgG; and FabRICATOR Z, an enzyme for the digestion of mouse IgG2a and IgG3, as well as for generating a homogenous pool of F(ab')2 and Fc fragments.
