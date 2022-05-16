Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Genovis AB (publ.) alerts:

About Genovis AB (publ.) (Get Rating)

Genovis AB (publ.) designs, develops, and sells tools for development of drugs for customers in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company offers FabALACTICA, a cysteine protease that digests human IgG1; FabRICATOR, an enzyme that primarily digests the hinge region of IgG; and FabRICATOR Z, an enzyme for the digestion of mouse IgG2a and IgG3, as well as for generating a homogenous pool of F(ab')2 and Fc fragments.

Receive News & Ratings for Genovis AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genovis AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.