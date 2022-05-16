GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. GigCapital5 has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

