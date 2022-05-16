Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,553. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.