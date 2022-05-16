Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. 24,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

