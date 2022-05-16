Global Cryptocurrency Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $759,989.27 and approximately $57.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

